Australian media mocks England’s mid-Ashes break
- Australia's tabloid newspapers mocked the England cricket team for taking a mid-Ashes break in Noosa, Queensland, after losing the second Test.
- Headlines such as ”Sun's out, runs out” and “Life's a beach, even for the sinking Poms” accompanied photos of players relaxing.
- The media also referenced head coach Brendon McCullum's previous comment that the team had “trained too much” before the second Test.
- The break followed England's defeat, leaving them 2-0 down in the Ashes series and needing to win all remaining matches to retain the urn.
- England will revert to their usual three-day preparations for the third Test in Adelaide, which begins on 17 December.