Superb England fight back on dramatic first day of Ashes as Ben Stokes takes five Australian wickets

Ben Stokes is 'desperate' for Ashes victory
  • England were bowled out for 172 in less than 33 overs on a dramatic opening day of the Ashes in Perth.
  • Australian bowler Mitchell Starc achieved career-best figures of seven for 58, contributing to England's collapse which included ducks for Zak Crawley and Joe Root.
  • Harry Brook was a standout for England, scoring a fearless 52 from 61 balls before his dismissal sparked a further collapse.
  • England's bowlers mounted a strong response, with captain Ben Stokes taking five for 23 to help reduce Australia to 123 for nine.
  • Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse also contributed with two wickets each, making it a high-drama day with 19 wickets falling.
