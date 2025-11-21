Superb England fight back on dramatic first day of Ashes as Ben Stokes takes five Australian wickets
- England were bowled out for 172 in less than 33 overs on a dramatic opening day of the Ashes in Perth.
- Australian bowler Mitchell Starc achieved career-best figures of seven for 58, contributing to England's collapse which included ducks for Zak Crawley and Joe Root.
- Harry Brook was a standout for England, scoring a fearless 52 from 61 balls before his dismissal sparked a further collapse.
- England's bowlers mounted a strong response, with captain Ben Stokes taking five for 23 to help reduce Australia to 123 for nine.
- Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse also contributed with two wickets each, making it a high-drama day with 19 wickets falling.