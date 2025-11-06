Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The police measures in place for highly-charged Aston Villa-Maccabi fixture

Birmingham MP defends ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending Aston Villa game
  • West Midlands Police is running a major operation surrounding Thursday night’s game between Aston Villa and Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park.
  • Around 700 officers have been deployed, including a drone unit, police dogs and protest liaison officers, with protests expected amid the political fallout surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.
  • The force will also be using Section 60 powers – the ability to “stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds” - throughout Thursday.
  • The Section 60 powers will be in place over a large area of central Birmingham from 12pm Thursday until 3am Friday, the force said.
  • The force also urged for people to avoid the area where possible. Fans from Maccabi Tel Aviv have been banned from attending the fixture.

