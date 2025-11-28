Arrests made after crowd trouble marred Aston Villa’s game against Young Boys
- Two people were arrested after away supporters assaulted police officers during Aston Villa's Europa League victory over Swiss club Young Boys at Villa Park.
- Young Boys fans threw items such as broken seats and coins at Aston Villa players and police, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen being struck on the head.
- The disorder occurred in the first half of the match, which Aston Villa won 2-1, prompting the deployment of numerous police officers in riot gear.
- Superintendent Paul Minor condemned the violence, stating it would not be tolerated, and confirmed an investigation is underway, utilising body-worn video and CCTV footage.
- This incident follows previous fines issued to Young Boys for similar supporter behaviour, including at Manchester City two years ago and Celtic in February.