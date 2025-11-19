Australia great Glenn McGrath dropped from TV commentary ahead of Ashes opener
- Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath was due to be on TV commentary for ABC for the first Ashes Test which begins in Perth on Friday.
- However, McGrath’s representatives informed ABC about an upcoming deal he has with betting company Bet365.
- The national broadcaster has a policy that blocks staff from having commercial partnerships with betting companies, and have acted by dropping McGrath from their coverage.
- An ABC spokesperson confirmed the broadcaster and McGrath had “mutually parted ways for this Ashes”.
- McGrath won six Ashes series between 1993 and 2007, and only lost one series to England back in 2005.