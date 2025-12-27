Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England end 15-year losing streak in Australia with Ashes Test victory

Ben Stokes was finally able to celebrate a Test win in Australia
Ben Stokes was finally able to celebrate a Test win in Australia (PA Wire)
  • England secured their first Test victory in Australia in 15 years, ending a long winless streak on Australian soil.
  • Captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root, who had experienced many defeats there, shared “a little hug” and a moment of relief after the win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
  • The match saw 36 wickets fall in just six sessions and no half-centuries, a first for an Australian Test since 1932, with England successfully chasing 175.
  • Josh Tongue was named player of the match for his seven wickets for 89 runs, while Jacob Bethell contributed a crucial 40 in his Ashes debut.
  • The victory, which saw England's bowlers dismiss Australia for 152 and 132, helped restore some of the team's aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

