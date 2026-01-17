Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Emma Raducanu addresses ‘difficult’ Australian Open schedule

Emma Raducanu has had to rush her Australian Open preparations
Emma Raducanu has had to rush her Australian Open preparations (AFP via Getty)
  • Emma Raducanu said the Australian Open's scheduling has been “very difficult” after being forced to rush her preparations for the tournament.
  • The British number one arrived in Melbourne on Friday following her quarter-final appearance at the Hobart International and is scheduled to play her first match on Sunday.
  • Raducanu is particularly concerned about being given the second night session slot on Margaret Court Arena, which could result in a very late start after a men's match.
  • She has been managing a foot injury during pre-season, which significantly limited her training, and is now trying to manage her expectations for the tournament.
  • Raducanu will face Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, ranked 195, in her opening match, whom she considers a “dangerous opponent” despite her lower ranking and Grand Slam debut.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in