Australian Open star clashes with fans as she questions their ‘education’
- Yulia Putintseva criticised Australian Open fans for their "disrespectful" behaviour during her third-round victory over Zeynep Sonmez.
- Putintseva defeated Sonmez 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3, securing her first-ever spot in the fourth round in Melbourne.
- The crowd, largely supporting Sonmez, was accused of screaming between Putintseva's serves and coughing during her shots to disrupt her play.
- Putintseva was booed by the crowd during her post-match interview as she stated “some people have education of tennis, and, unfortunately, some of them not.”
- To maintain composure, Putintseva revealed she distracted herself by singing an old Russian song about rabbits during the match.