Zverev furious as Alcaraz takes ‘cramp’ timeout during marathon Aus Open battle

Watch walkout of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev ahead of their semifinal clash
  • Alexander Zverev expressed fury over the decision to allow Carlos Alcaraz a medical timeout during their Australian Open semi-final.
  • Zverev argued that Alcaraz was suffering from cramp, which is not permitted for a medical timeout under tennis regulations.
  • The umpire granted a three-minute medical timeout after a trainer massaged Alcaraz's upper legs, treating it as a thigh injury.
  • Zverev confronted the supervisor, labelling the situation 'unbelievable' and 'bull****' due to his belief that Alcaraz was protected.
  • Pundit Miles Maclagan supported Zverev's view, noting the ambiguity between cramp and injury and how the timeout potentially negated Zverev's fitness advantage.
