Bad Bunny sends powerful message of unity ahead of Super Bowl halftime show
- Bad Bunny has released a new video trailer for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, promising that “The world will dance.”
- The artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, is set to headline the show on 8 February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
- The trailer, set to his 2025 single BAILE INoLVIDABLE, features diverse people dancing, which fans interpret as a message of unity.
- This performance will make him the first solo male Latin artist to headline the high-profile slot, with expectations that he will perform entirely in Spanish, despite criticism from Donald Trump.
- Fans are predicting the halftime show will be the most-viewed of all time, a sentiment echoed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who defended the choice, calling Bad Bunny a leading global entertainer.