Bad Bunny backed for ‘great performance’ at Super Bowl after ICE protest at Grammys

Bad Bunny slammed ICE during his Grammys acceptance speech
Bad Bunny slammed ICE during his Grammys acceptance speech (AP)
  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reaffirmed his support for Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, insisting he will deliver a “great performance” while also commending the artist's talent and his use of the platform to unite people.
  • Goodell's remarks follow Bad Bunny's Grammy acceptance speech where he criticised US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and called for love over hate.
  • Bad Bunny's choice as headliner has sparked backlash from prominent MAGA figures, who have labelled him a "Trump hater" and an "anti-ICE activist."
  • In protest, the right-wing political organisation Turning Point USA announced a rival "All-American Halftime Show" featuring country singers such as Kid Rock.
  • This alternative event is scheduled to take place on the same night as the 2026 Super Bowl, 8 February, and will be broadcast across conservative networks and social media channels.
