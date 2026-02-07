Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

European giant finally withdraws from failed Super League project

  • Barcelona has formally announced its withdrawal from the European Super League (ESL) project.
  • This decision leaves Real Madrid as the only founding club still publicly associated with the controversial breakaway competition.
  • The ESL, initially launched in April 2021 with 12 founding members, quickly collapsed after widespread fan and institutional backlash.
  • All six English clubs, along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus, had previously pulled out of the scheme.
  • Despite multiple revamped proposals by its backers, A22, including a 96-team 'Unify League', the project has struggled to gain traction.
