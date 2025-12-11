The six stars up for BBC Sports Personality of the Year
- The six-athlete shortlist for the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been confirmed, with the ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 18 December.
- Lionesses Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly are nominated following their pivotal roles in England's Euro 2025 victory.
- Red Roses star Ellie Kildunne also made the shortlist for her significant contribution to England's Women's Rugby World Cup triumph, scoring five tries.
- Hannah Hampton, a goalkeeper, was a standout performer in Euro 2025, saving crucial penalties in the final and later winning the Yashin Trophy.
- The shortlist is completed by Masters champion Rory McIlroy, darts sensation Luke Littler, and newly-crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris.