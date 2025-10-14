How the Bears overcame the Commanders to continue their winning streak
- The Chicago Bears secured a narrow 25-24 victory over the Washington Commanders in a Monday night NFL fixture.
- Bears kicker Jake Moody proved to be the hero, scoring a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the game to clinch the win.
- Washington's defeat was significantly impacted by three critical turnovers, including quarterback Jayden Daniels' first interception of the season and a crucial fumbled handoff.
- D'Andre Swift was a standout player for the Bears, rushing for 108 yards and adding a 55-yard touchdown reception.
- The win extended the Bears' winning streak to three games, while the Commanders continued their pattern of alternating wins and losses this season.