Tuchel makes Bellingham decision as Man City defender set to make England debut
- Thomas Tuchel's England starting XI for the World Cup qualifier against Serbia featured several changes.
- Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were notably left out of the starting line-up, despite their return to the squad.
- Morgan Rogers secured his fourth consecutive start, maintaining his place ahead of both Bellingham and Foden.
- Nico O’Reilly will make his debut at left-back, and Marcus Rashford will start on the left wing.
- New call-up Alex Scott and the injured Marc Guehi were excluded from the 23-man squad for the qualifier.