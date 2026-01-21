Who is Ben Mayes? The England teenager breaking records at Under-19 Cricket World Cup
- Ben Mayes scored the fastest England Under-19s one-day hundred at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.
- His century came off just 65 balls in England’s third match of the tournament after previous wins over Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
- Mayes, 18, went on to hit the highest score ever by an England player in a youth international as he scored 191 from 117 balls against Scotland.
- His huge score allowed England to finish on a mammoth total of 404-6 in the match played in Harare, Zimbabwe.
- Mayes plays his county cricket for Hampshire and was part of the team that made the final of the T20 Blast last year.