Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Ben Mayes? The England teenager breaking records at Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Ben Mayes broke multiple records at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday
Ben Mayes broke multiple records at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday (Getty)
  • Ben Mayes scored the fastest England Under-19s one-day hundred at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.
  • His century came off just 65 balls in England’s third match of the tournament after previous wins over Pakistan and Zimbabwe.
  • Mayes, 18, went on to hit the highest score ever by an England player in a youth international as he scored 191 from 117 balls against Scotland.
  • His huge score allowed England to finish on a mammoth total of 404-6 in the match played in Harare, Zimbabwe.
  • Mayes plays his county cricket for Hampshire and was part of the team that made the final of the T20 Blast last year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in