Ben Shelton suffers third straight loss at ATP Finals as Jannik Sinner cruises into last four

Ben Shelton lost all three of his matches at the ATP Finals
Ben Shelton lost all three of his matches at the ATP Finals (Associated Press)
  • Jannik Sinner maintained his perfect start at the ATP Finals, securing a 6-3, 7-6(3) straight-sets victory over Ben Shelton in Turin.
  • Sinner, despite a less-than-sparkling performance, recorded his 29th consecutive indoor hard court win and secured top spot in his group, while Shelton is out after losing all three of his group matches.
  • The Italian will now face Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals, an opponent he has defeated in all 12 of their previous matches.
  • In the men's doubles, Briton Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara progressed to the semi-finals with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win against Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.
  • Patten and Heliovaara will play home favourites Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, with an all-British final still possible as Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash face Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the other semi-final.
