Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ben Stokes joins forces with Andrew Flintoff as he recovers from Ashes injury

England Test captain Ben Stokes will be part of Andrew Flintoff’s coaching staff (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England Test captain Ben Stokes will be part of Andrew Flintoff’s coaching staff (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England Test captain Ben Stokes will provide coaching assistance to the England Lions during their tour of the United Arab Emirates next month.
  • Stokes is continuing his recovery from an adductor injury sustained during the recent Ashes series in Australia.
  • He will join Andrew Flintoff's coaching group for both the T20 and 50-over white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens, alongside former team-mate Moeen Ali.
  • The coaching staff also includes Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, Amar Rashid, and Troy Cooley.
  • The tour aims to develop the next generation of players and prepare for the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in