England captain Ben Stokes targeted by Australian media ahead of Ashes
- England captain Ben Stokes has been targeted by Australian media, with The West Australian newspaper branding him "cocky" and mocking England's "BazBall" tactics ahead of the Ashes series.
- The newspaper's front page featured Stokes under the headline ‘Baz Bawl’, referencing the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping from the previous series.
- Australia has announced its squad for the first Test in Perth on 21 November, with opening batter Jake Weatherald potentially making his debut and Marnus Labuschagne recalled.
- Pat Cummins will miss the first Test due to injury, with Steve Smith set to captain the Australian side in his absence.
- Concerns remain over the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has bowled limited overs this Australian summer, potentially affecting his role and the selection of Beau Webster or Labuschagne.