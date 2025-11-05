Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England captain Ben Stokes targeted by Australian media ahead of Ashes

England captain Ben Stokes has touched down in Australia for the Ashes (Ben Whitley/PA)
  • England captain Ben Stokes has been targeted by Australian media, with The West Australian newspaper branding him "cocky" and mocking England's "BazBall" tactics ahead of the Ashes series.
  • The newspaper's front page featured Stokes under the headline ‘Baz Bawl’, referencing the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping from the previous series.
  • Australia has announced its squad for the first Test in Perth on 21 November, with opening batter Jake Weatherald potentially making his debut and Marnus Labuschagne recalled.
  • Pat Cummins will miss the first Test due to injury, with Steve Smith set to captain the Australian side in his absence.
  • Concerns remain over the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has bowled limited overs this Australian summer, potentially affecting his role and the selection of Beau Webster or Labuschagne.
