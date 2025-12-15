Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stokes issues Ashes rallying call to his England team

Ben Stokes wants his team to fight their way back into the Ashes
Ben Stokes wants his team to fight their way back into the Ashes (Getty Images)
  • England cricket captain Ben Stokes has challenged his team to show more fighting spirit, or “a bit of dog”, ahead of the crucial third Ashes Test in Adelaide.
  • Stokes held raw and meaningful conversations with the squad, reiterating his post-Brisbane message that there is “no place for weak men” in the dressing room.
  • The team has made one change for the third Test, with Josh Tongue recalled to replace Gus Atkinson in the playing XI.
  • Despite the Adelaide pitch favouring spin, Shoaib Bashir was not selected, with Will Jacks retained as the designated spinner to strengthen the batting at number eight.
  • England are currently 2-0 down in the Ashes series and need a win in Adelaide to keep their hopes alive.
In full

