Ben Stokes issues Ashes rallying call to his England team
- England cricket captain Ben Stokes has challenged his team to show more fighting spirit, or “a bit of dog”, ahead of the crucial third Ashes Test in Adelaide.
- Stokes held raw and meaningful conversations with the squad, reiterating his post-Brisbane message that there is “no place for weak men” in the dressing room.
- The team has made one change for the third Test, with Josh Tongue recalled to replace Gus Atkinson in the playing XI.
- Despite the Adelaide pitch favouring spin, Shoaib Bashir was not selected, with Will Jacks retained as the designated spinner to strengthen the batting at number eight.
- England are currently 2-0 down in the Ashes series and need a win in Adelaide to keep their hopes alive.