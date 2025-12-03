Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stokes pays tribute to ‘belter of a bloke’ Robin Smith

Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62 (Phil Noble/PA).
Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62 (Phil Noble/PA). (PA Wire)
  • Former England batter Robin Smith passed away at the age of 62 earlier this week.
  • Smith, a powerful right-hander known for his prowess against fast bowling, represented England in 62 Tests and 71 One Day Internationals.
  • England captain Ben Stokes stated that Smith's death "hits harder" as he had recently connected with the touring England Lions squad in Perth, delivering an emotive talk.
  • Stokes paid tribute to Smith, who also attended the first Ashes Test as a guest just days before his passing, labelling him an “absolute belter of a bloke”.
  • England will wear black armbands in Smith’s honour during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.
