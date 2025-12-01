British boxing star Ben Whittaker claims he was burgled while securing knockout win
- British boxer Ben Whittaker secured a swift victory against Benjamin Gavazi in his Matchroom debut in Birmingham on Saturday.
- The light-heavyweight's emphatic win maintained his unbeaten professional record with a first-round knockout win, following a previous second-round stoppage of Liam Cameron.
- Upon returning home from the fight, Whittaker claimed he had been burgled.
- Whittaker stated that thieves stole several items, including his IBF belt, as he shared the negative news on Instagram.
- Whittaker offered a "big reward" for information leading to the identification of the culprits.