Priest jumps in shock as TV studio reacts to Benfica goal

Priest startled mid TV interview as studio celebrate Benfica goal
  • A priest was startled during a live television interview when the studio erupted in cheers.
  • The commotion was caused by Benfica scoring a crucial goal against Real Madrid.
  • Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's stoppage-time header secured a 4-2 victory for Benfica.
  • This win ensured Benfica's progression to the Champions League play-offs.
  • The priest had been appearing on Portuguese TV to discuss the impact of Storm Kristin.
