Priest jumps in shock as TV studio reacts to Benfica goal
- A priest was startled during a live television interview when the studio erupted in cheers.
- The commotion was caused by Benfica scoring a crucial goal against Real Madrid.
- Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's stoppage-time header secured a 4-2 victory for Benfica.
- This win ensured Benfica's progression to the Champions League play-offs.
- The priest had been appearing on Portuguese TV to discuss the impact of Storm Kristin.
