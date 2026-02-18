Fans hit out at Benfica for ‘baseless denial’ of Real Madrid’s racism accusation
- Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr alleged he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during Tuesday’s Champions League match, leading to the activation of Uefa's three-step racism protocol.
- Vinicius's Real Madrid teammates, including Kylian Mbappe, publicly supported his claim, stating they heard Prestianni direct racist remarks, while Prestianni himself denied the allegations, attributing them to misinterpretation.
- Benfica drew widespread criticism for a social media post that dismissed the testimonies of Real Madrid players, arguing that the distance between the players made it impossible for them to have heard the alleged abuse.
- The club's post, which was not replicated on their official English X account, sparked significant backlash, with one fan stating it was a “baseless denial”, while another supporter claimed club legend “Eusebio’s face would fall from shame if he saw what you’ve turned Benfica into”.
- The controversy was further fuelled by earlier comments from Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who appeared to suggest Vinicius had provoked the abuse, adding to the criticism directed at the club.
