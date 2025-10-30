Toronto Blue Jays close to sealing World Series title
- The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series.
- This victory places the Blue Jays one win away from securing their first championship since 1993.
- Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage set a new World Series record with 12 strikeouts, surpassing Don Newcombe's 1949 record.
- Yesavage allowed only three hits and one run over seven innings, achieving 12 strikeouts with no walks.
- The Blue Jays started the game with back-to-back home runs from Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.