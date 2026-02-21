Athlete stretchered off ice after bobsleigh crash during Winter Olympics final
- Austrian bobsleigh pilot Jakob Mandlbauer was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital after a severe crash during the Winter Olympics four-man final.
- The incident, which occurred in the second heat, caused a significant delay to the competition, though Mandlbauer's three teammates were able to walk away.
- Team GB's Greg Hackett later indicated that Mandlbauer was able to move and seemed to be alright, despite the seriousness of the crash.
- Two other teams, France and Trinidad & Tobago, also experienced crashes in the same heat, but all their athletes were able to walk off the track.
- Germany currently holds the top three podium positions heading into the final day of bobsleigh action.
