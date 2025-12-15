Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan speaks out on ‘terrifying’ Bondi Beach shooting experience

Security being upped for Jewish people in UK after Bondi Beach attack, says justice minister
  • Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan described his “terrifying” experience hiding in a restaurant during the Sydney terrorist attack.
  • Vaughan, who was with his family and a friend, was a few hundred yards from the attack and heard gunshots.
  • He called the incident at Bondi Beach an “awful, tragic event” and praised Ahmed al Ahmed for his heroic actions in tackling one of the attackers.
  • Australian police reported that a father and son were behind the attack, which killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi, with 38 people still hospitalised.
  • The Ashes cricket series is continuing, with Vaughan noting the upcoming third Test in Adelaide will be a sombre affair as the England team expressed their condolences.
