Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Football fans wearing Borat ‘mankini’ jailed

Football fans imitated Borat in Kazakhstan
Football fans imitated Borat in Kazakhstan (Amazon Video)
  • Three Club Brugge football fans were arrested and jailed for five days in Kazakhstan after wearing 'mankinis' during their team's Champions League match against Kairat Almaty.
  • The fans donned the luminous green swimwear, popularised by Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical character Borat, in the stands at the Astana Arena.
  • Kazakhstani police confirmed the arrests, stating the men 'showed disrespect and disturbed public order', leading to administrative proceedings for public drunkenness and minor hooliganism.
  • Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation and providing consular support to the detained individuals.
  • The incident occurred during a match that Club Brugge won 4-1, keeping their hopes alive for qualifying for the Champions League play-offs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in