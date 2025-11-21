Bournemouth manager responds to Antoine Semenyo exit rumours
- Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in January after it emerged he has a £65m release clause in his contract.
- Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was asked about the possibility of Semenyo leaving the club ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Ham.
- Iraola insisted Semenyo’s future is “not something I’m worried about today”.
- Bournemouth will be without Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak due to injury this weekend.
- The Cherries are looking to get back on track after losing their last two Premier League matches.