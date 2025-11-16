Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor Benn dominates Chris Eubank Jr to end bitter family rivalry

Benn slams a body shot
Benn slams a body shot (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Conor Benn defeated Chris Eubank Jr by unanimous decision in their middleweight clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.
  • Benn dominated the 12-round bout, delivering a comprehensive performance and exacting revenge for his previous loss to Eubank Jr in April.
  • Benn controlled the tempo from the start, landing heavy blows and knocking Eubank Jr to the canvas twice in the final round.
  • Following the victory, Benn declared the "Benn-Eubank saga" over, marking his family's first win against the Eubanks in their long-standing rivalry.
  • Eubank Jr accepted the defeat gracefully, saying: “I tried my best, and listen, the kid fought hard. He fought tough. He's got power.”

