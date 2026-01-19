Brahim Diaz admits ‘it will be hard for me to recover’ after Afcon penalty miss
- Brahim Diaz has released a statement after missing a last-gasp penalty for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal on Sunday night.
- Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time with the score level at 0-0, but the spot-kick was delayed as Senegal staged a walk-off in protest at the decision.
- After a lengthy delay, Diaz finally took the penalty but his ‘Panenka’ attempt was easily saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
- Senegal went on to win the final 1-0 after extra time and Diaz was in tears at the final whistle.
- He has now admitted “it will be hard for me to recover” and that “my soul hurts” after the penalty miss, but thanked fans for their messages of support.