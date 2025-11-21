Brentford star ruled out for the season after ‘devastating’ blow
- Brentford boss Keith Andrews has confirmed Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
- Andrews revealed Carvalho sustained the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training last week.
- Andrews admitted it had been a “tough week” following the “devastating” news.
- He insisted Carvalho will have the full support of the club during his recovery.
- Brentford are due to travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon as they look to build on their 3-1 win over Newcastle before the international break.