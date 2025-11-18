Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British tennis star announces break from the sport amid anxiety battle

Joe Salisbury is taking a break from tennis after struggling with anxiety (Robert Perry/PA)
Joe Salisbury is taking a break from tennis after struggling with anxiety (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Archive)
  • British doubles star Joe Salisbury has confirmed he will be taking a break from the sport due to his struggles with anxiety.
  • Salisbury is a former world number one who reached two Grand Slam finals earlier this year alongside fellow Brit, Neal Skupski.
  • The 33-year-old Salisbury told BBC Sport that he had found his anxiety “tough to deal with” and it had made him not want to compete at times during the season.
  • He revealed he has been experiencing “heart palpitations” and had been left feeling that “something bad is going to happen”.
  • Salisbury stated he is unlikely to return to action until next April at the earliest.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in