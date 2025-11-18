British tennis star announces break from the sport amid anxiety battle
- British doubles star Joe Salisbury has confirmed he will be taking a break from the sport due to his struggles with anxiety.
- Salisbury is a former world number one who reached two Grand Slam finals earlier this year alongside fellow Brit, Neal Skupski.
- The 33-year-old Salisbury told BBC Sport that he had found his anxiety “tough to deal with” and it had made him not want to compete at times during the season.
- He revealed he has been experiencing “heart palpitations” and had been left feeling that “something bad is going to happen”.
- Salisbury stated he is unlikely to return to action until next April at the earliest.