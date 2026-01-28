Brooks Koepka ready for PGA Tour return after Tiger Woods phone call
- Brooks Koepka revealed he immediately called Tiger Woods after being released from his LIV Golf contract to discuss his return to the PGA Tour.
- The five-time major winner ended his deal with the Saudi-backed LIV series a year early, stating a desire to spend more time with his family.
- Koepka chose Woods, who chairs the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee, as his first point of contact due to their established relationship and Woods' influence.
- The PGA Tour reportedly rewrote its rules to create a specific window for Koepka and other defectors, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cam Smith, to rejoin.
- Koepka expressed gratitude to Woods, Brian Rolapp, and Jay Monahan for facilitating his return and admitted to feeling nervous ahead of his first event back, the Farmers Insurance Open.