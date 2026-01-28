Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brooks Koepka ready for PGA Tour return after Tiger Woods phone call

Brooks Koepka spoke to Tiger Woods after ending his LIV Golf contract (Getty)
  • Brooks Koepka revealed he immediately called Tiger Woods after being released from his LIV Golf contract to discuss his return to the PGA Tour.
  • The five-time major winner ended his deal with the Saudi-backed LIV series a year early, stating a desire to spend more time with his family.
  • Koepka chose Woods, who chairs the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee, as his first point of contact due to their established relationship and Woods' influence.
  • The PGA Tour reportedly rewrote its rules to create a specific window for Koepka and other defectors, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cam Smith, to rejoin.
  • Koepka expressed gratitude to Woods, Brian Rolapp, and Jay Monahan for facilitating his return and admitted to feeling nervous ahead of his first event back, the Farmers Insurance Open.
