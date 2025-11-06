‘Dismay’ as grave of McLaren F1 founder desecrated by vandals
- The graves of F1 legend Bruce McLaren and his family in Auckland, New Zealand, have been vandalised.
- McLaren's daughter, Amanda, has been left 'very upset' by the damage to the headstones at Waikumete Cemetery.
- The Bruce McLaren Trust confirmed the desecration, expressing their “dismay” after the graves were sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars affixed to them.
- A local volunteer suggested the perpetrator might have intended to restore the gravestones, despite causing significant damage.
- The Grave Guardians organisation has offered to repair the damage free of charge, and New Zealand Police are investigating the incident.