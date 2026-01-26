Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes in race to be fit for Champions League decider

Bruno Guimaraes went off with an ankle injury against PSV Eindhoven last week
Bruno Guimaraes went off with an ankle injury against PSV Eindhoven last week (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hopes midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be fit for Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, despite missing Sunday's defeat by Aston Villa with an ankle injury.
  • Guimaraes sustained the ankle injury during Newcastle's 3-0 European victory over PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday.
  • Newcastle have a poor record without Guimaraes, having won none of the nine league games he has missed since his arrival in January 2022.
  • Adding to midfield concerns, fellow countryman Joelinton also limped off with a groin injury during the Aston Villa match.
  • The Magpies face PSG in a pivotal match, with victory potentially securing their progression to the Champions League knockout stage.
