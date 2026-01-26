Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes in race to be fit for Champions League decider
- Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hopes midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be fit for Wednesday's crucial Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, despite missing Sunday's defeat by Aston Villa with an ankle injury.
- Guimaraes sustained the ankle injury during Newcastle's 3-0 European victory over PSV Eindhoven last Wednesday.
- Newcastle have a poor record without Guimaraes, having won none of the nine league games he has missed since his arrival in January 2022.
- Adding to midfield concerns, fellow countryman Joelinton also limped off with a groin injury during the Aston Villa match.
- The Magpies face PSG in a pivotal match, with victory potentially securing their progression to the Champions League knockout stage.