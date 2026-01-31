Arsenal star ruled out of Leeds clash after suffering injury in warm-up
- Bukayo Saka was named in Arsenal’s starting line-up to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
- However, the England star suffered an injury in the warm-up and left the pitch with the Arsenal physio.
- It was confirmed shortly afterwards that he was out of the match and had been replaced by Noni Madueke.
- Saka was due to captain the team, with regular skipper Martin Odegaard on the bench, but his injury meant the armband was handed to Gabriel.
- Arsenal headed into the game hoping to bounce back after losing 3-2 at home to Manchester United last weekend.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks