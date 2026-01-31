Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal star ruled out of Leeds clash after suffering injury in warm-up

Bukayo Saka (second left) picked up an injury in the warm-up on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka (second left) picked up an injury in the warm-up on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Bukayo Saka was named in Arsenal’s starting line-up to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
  • However, the England star suffered an injury in the warm-up and left the pitch with the Arsenal physio.
  • It was confirmed shortly afterwards that he was out of the match and had been replaced by Noni Madueke.
  • Saka was due to captain the team, with regular skipper Martin Odegaard on the bench, but his injury meant the armband was handed to Gabriel.
  • Arsenal headed into the game hoping to bounce back after losing 3-2 at home to Manchester United last weekend.

