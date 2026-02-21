Team GB curlers once again feel heartbreak after settling for silver
- Canada secured their third Olympic curling gold medal by defeating Team GB 9-6 in an edgy final.
- Skip Brad Jacobs led the Canadian rink to victory, marking his second Olympic gold after the 2014 win.
- Team GB, skipped by Bruce Mouat, suffered an agonising second consecutive Olympic silver medal, having also finished runners-up in Beijing.
- The Canadian team, including veterans Marc Kennedy and Ben Hebert, achieved sweet revenge after losing to Team Mouat in the 2023 World Championships.
- Despite being the dominant force in curling over the past two years with multiple world and European titles, Team Mouat could not secure the coveted Olympic gold.
