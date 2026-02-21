Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team GB curlers once again feel heartbreak after settling for silver

Curlers Grant Hardie and Bruce Mouat speechless as Team GB miss out on gold
  • Canada secured their third Olympic curling gold medal by defeating Team GB 9-6 in an edgy final.
  • Skip Brad Jacobs led the Canadian rink to victory, marking his second Olympic gold after the 2014 win.
  • Team GB, skipped by Bruce Mouat, suffered an agonising second consecutive Olympic silver medal, having also finished runners-up in Beijing.
  • The Canadian team, including veterans Marc Kennedy and Ben Hebert, achieved sweet revenge after losing to Team Mouat in the 2023 World Championships.
  • Despite being the dominant force in curling over the past two years with multiple world and European titles, Team Mouat could not secure the coveted Olympic gold.
