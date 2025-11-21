Canelo Alvarez gives major career update after Terence Crawford loss
- Canelo Alvarez has claimed that negotiations have commenced for a rematch with Terence Crawford.
- Crawford comfortably outboxed Canelo in September, securing the undisputed super-middleweight titles.
- The victory made Crawford the first boxer in the modern era to be undisputed in three divisions, having moved up two weight classes for the fight.
- Despite no rematch clause in their initial contract, Canelo's priority for 2026 is reportedly this second bout.
- Crawford's interest in a rematch is currently unclear, with speculation he may instead pursue a world title in a sixth division down at middleweight.