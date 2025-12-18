Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed as Newcastle United beat Fulham

A blind man could see the quality of Cherki's goal - Guardiola
  • The Carabao Cup semi-final draw has been conducted, pairing Chelsea against the winner of the Arsenal versus Crystal Palace quarter-final.
  • The other semi-final tie will see current holders Newcastle United face Manchester City.
  • Chelsea secured their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff, while Newcastle defeated Fulham 2-1.
  • Manchester City advanced to the semi-finals after beating Brentford 2-0.
  • The semi-final first legs are scheduled for mid-January 2026, with the second legs in early February 2026, leading to the final at Wembley on 22 March 2026.

