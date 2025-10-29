Carabao Cup quarter-final draw revealed
- Cardiff City, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the Carabao Cup, have been drawn at home against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
- The League One club secured their place in the last eight by defeating Welsh rivals Wrexham 2-1.
- Other quarter-final ties include holders Newcastle hosting Fulham.
- Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Crystal Palace, who beat Liverpool in the previous round.
- Manchester City are set to face Brentford at home, with all quarter-final matches scheduled for the week commencing 15 December.