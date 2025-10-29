Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw revealed

Palace are one of the eight sides in the quarter-finals after beating Liverpool
Palace are one of the eight sides in the quarter-finals after beating Liverpool ( Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
  • Cardiff City, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the Carabao Cup, have been drawn at home against Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
  • The League One club secured their place in the last eight by defeating Welsh rivals Wrexham 2-1.
  • Other quarter-final ties include holders Newcastle hosting Fulham.
  • Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Crystal Palace, who beat Liverpool in the previous round.
  • Manchester City are set to face Brentford at home, with all quarter-final matches scheduled for the week commencing 15 December.
In full

