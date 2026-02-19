Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Caroline Harvey? Team USA’s hockey star taking on Canada

Winter Olympics curling controversy explained
  • Caroline Harvey, who was largely benched during her 2022 Beijing Olympic debut, is now a pivotal player at the Milan Cortina Games.
  • The 23-year-old defender is currently a driving force behind Team USA’s creative, up-tempo offense, a significant shift from her previous Olympic experience.
  • Harvey credits her current coach for her development and increased confidence over the past few years.
  • Despite her current success, she remains humble, attributing her achievements to her teammates and declining to comment negatively on her Beijing experience.
  • As captain of Wisconsin's team in her senior college season, Harvey has garnered numerous accolades for her clutch performances.

