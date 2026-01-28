Champions League permutations: Can all six Premier League teams qualify for knockout stages?
- Six Premier League teams are competing in the Champions League league phase, with five currently placed in the top eight ahead of the final matchday.
- Arsenal are the only English team to have already secured direct qualification to the last 16, having won all their European matches this season.
- Liverpool are in a strong position, needing a victory against Qarabag to guarantee a top-four finish, with a draw likely sufficient for a top-eight spot.
- Tottenham, currently fifth, will secure their place in the last 16 with a win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
- Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all on 13 points and face crucial final matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Galatasaray respectively, needing favourable results to avoid the play-offs.