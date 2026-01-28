How all six Premier League teams can qualify for Champions League knockout stages

Six Premier League teams are competing in the Champions League league phase, with five currently placed in the top eight ahead of the final matchday.

Arsenal are the only English team to have already secured direct qualification to the last 16, having won all their European matches this season.

Liverpool are in a strong position, needing a victory against Qarabag to guarantee a top-four finish, with a draw likely sufficient for a top-eight spot.

Tottenham, currently fifth, will secure their place in the last 16 with a win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all on 13 points and face crucial final matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Galatasaray respectively, needing favourable results to avoid the play-offs.