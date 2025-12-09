Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Damaging Atalanta defeat leaves Chelsea’s Champions League top-8 hopes in peril

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo
Chelsea suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
  • Chelsea suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Atalanta in Bergamo, jeopardising their hopes of a top-eight finish.
  • Enzo Maresca's side initially took the lead in the first half with a goal from Joao Pedro.
  • Atalanta equalised after the break when Gianluca Scamacca headed in unmarked.
  • Charles De Ketelaere secured the win for Atalanta with a fabulous late strike past Robert Sanchez.
  • The loss means Chelsea will likely need victories in both of their remaining matches to avoid entering the play-off round.

