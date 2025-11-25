Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Estevao stars for Chelsea in stunning Barcelona victory

Chelsea’s Estevao scored a wondergoal
Chelsea’s Estevao scored a wondergoal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Chelsea secured a stunning 3-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, putting their Champions League campaign back on track.
  • The Blues took the lead through an own goal by Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde in the first half.
  • Estevao scored an outstanding individual goal in the second half, dribbling past two defenders before firing a powerful shot into the net.
  • Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was sent off in the first half after receiving two yellow cards, leaving his team with 10 players.
  • Liam Delap scored Chelsea's third goal, rounding off a dominant performance that positions them well for direct passage to the last 16.

