Why Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League game against Barcelona was briefly halted

Ellie Carpenter sent Chelsea into the lead against Barcelona
Ellie Carpenter sent Chelsea into the lead against Barcelona (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, ending a run of three consecutive defeats against their rivals.
  • Ellie Carpenter put Chelsea ahead in the 14th minute, but Ewa Pajor equalised for Barcelona 10 minutes later.
  • Chelsea substitute Catarina Macario had a potential winning goal disallowed for offside in the 83rd minute.
  • The match at Stamford Bridge was briefly halted due to technical difficulties affecting TV screens and the referee's equipment.
  • The draw leaves Chelsea in sixth position in the league phase after four fixtures, outside the automatic qualification spots for the quarter-finals.
