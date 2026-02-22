Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Players subjected to racist abuse after Chelsea-Burnley draw

Related: Uefa launches investigation after Vinicius Jr alleges racist abuse
  • Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri were subjected to online racist abuse following their Premier League match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Both players shared screenshots of the private messages they received on Instagram, with Fofana commenting that "nothing changes" and Mejbri urging for education.
  • Chelsea condemned the abuse as "completely unacceptable" and pledged full support to Fofana, stating they would work with authorities to identify and take action against perpetrators.
  • Burnley also issued a statement, condemning the abuse "unreservedly" and emphasising that there is "no place for this in our society".
  • The incidents occurred amid increased scrutiny of football's response to racism, following a recent investigation into alleged abuse against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in