Players subjected to racist abuse after Chelsea-Burnley draw
- Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri were subjected to online racist abuse following their Premier League match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Both players shared screenshots of the private messages they received on Instagram, with Fofana commenting that "nothing changes" and Mejbri urging for education.
- Chelsea condemned the abuse as "completely unacceptable" and pledged full support to Fofana, stating they would work with authorities to identify and take action against perpetrators.
- Burnley also issued a statement, condemning the abuse "unreservedly" and emphasising that there is "no place for this in our society".
- The incidents occurred amid increased scrutiny of football's response to racism, following a recent investigation into alleged abuse against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
