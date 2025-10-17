Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea suffer blow as key player set for extended injury layoff

Chelsea boss Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be out of action for six weeks with injury
  • Chelsea star Cole Palmer is expected to be sidelined for at least another six weeks due to a groin injury.
  • Club legend Pat Nevin attributes Palmer's injury setback to Chelsea's “impossible" pre-season schedule”.
  • The team's season was extended to 330 days by their Club World Cup success, leading to a significantly shortened recovery period and pre-season.
  • Palmer played over 50 matches last campaign and aggravated the issue during Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United in September.
  • Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the extended absence, stating the priority is Palmer's full fitness upon his return.
