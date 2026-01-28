Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chelsea fans sent warning after ‘incident’ in Naples before Champions League match

Chelsea are due to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night
Chelsea are due to face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Two Chelsea fans were treated in hospital in Naples after an incident on Tuesday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
  • The “incident” occurred ahead of Chelsea's Champions League match against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night.
  • Chelsea Football Club issued a statement advising all supporters to exercise “extreme caution” whilst in the Italian city.
  • The club had previously warned fans that attacks on away supporters have sometimes occurred in Naples during UEFA competition matches.
  • A shuttle bus service has been made available for the approximately 2,500 travelling Chelsea fans.
